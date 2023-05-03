Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Amcor Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,066,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,513. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

