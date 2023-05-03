Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 17,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 7,589,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,540. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

