Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 16.9 %

ALTUW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

