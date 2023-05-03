Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 16.9 %
ALTUW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altitude Acquisition (ALTUW)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.