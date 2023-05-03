AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Head to Head Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and AlTi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $618.31 million 3.49 $103.26 million $1.40 20.84 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Profitability

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

This table compares AssetMark Financial and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 16.70% 7.95% 5.92% AlTi Global N/A -36.47% 2.53%

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AssetMark Financial and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

