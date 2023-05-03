Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

ALTG opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,570.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.