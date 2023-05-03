Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 60,181 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,181 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 7.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Chubb worth $248,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
