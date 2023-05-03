Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $376.03 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

