Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,737,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,474,000 after buying an additional 220,725 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

