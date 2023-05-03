Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$67.19 and last traded at C$67.27. Approximately 485,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,379,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.48 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.8010118 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

