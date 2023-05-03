Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 3.8 %

ALX stock opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $178.15 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alexander’s by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alexander’s by 70.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

