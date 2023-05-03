Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
ALX stock opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $178.15 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
