Albion Development VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.22 (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Development VCT Price Performance
Shares of AADV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.28. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £121.44 million, a PE ratio of -4,475.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Albion Development VCT Company Profile
