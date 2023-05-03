Albion Development VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.22 (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of AADV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.28. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £121.44 million, a PE ratio of -4,475.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

