Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

