Alan B. Miller Buys 2,395 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,548.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. 55,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $587.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
