Alan B. Miller Buys 2,395 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,548.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. 55,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $587.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

