Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.53

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.53 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 505870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$314.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5282962 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

