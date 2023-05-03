Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.53 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 505870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$314.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5282962 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

