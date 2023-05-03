Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%.
About Air T
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
