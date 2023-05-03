Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

