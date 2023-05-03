Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

