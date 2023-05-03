Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $544,729.92

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Aion has a total market cap of $544,729.92 and $124.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00138606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

