Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $14.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,542. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

