Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

