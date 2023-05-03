ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

AGESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

