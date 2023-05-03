AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

