AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.

AGCO Stock Up 1.0 %

AGCO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,368. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $95,107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.