Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 532,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,111. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

