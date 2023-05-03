Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMG opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

