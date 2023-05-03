AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AerCap by 117.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AerCap by 98.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.