aelf Market Cap Reaches $183.48 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. aelf has a total market cap of $183.48 million and $13.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,895,808 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

