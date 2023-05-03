Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 8.4 %

ADV stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

