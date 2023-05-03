Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Advantage Solutions Trading Down 8.4 %
ADV stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
