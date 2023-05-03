Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

