Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
