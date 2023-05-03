Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 63,664,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,114,332. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

