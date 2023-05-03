Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 63,664,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,114,332. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.