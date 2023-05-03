Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. 53,712,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,013,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,783.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

