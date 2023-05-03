ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion.

ADT Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.69%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $156,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

