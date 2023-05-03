ADT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 2,516,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.69. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

