Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $348.55 and last traded at $349.94. 4,338,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,812,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average of $346.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

