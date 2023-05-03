Admiral Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of AMIGY opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMIGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.58) to GBX 2,543 ($31.77) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,265.20.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
