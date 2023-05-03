Addison Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.14.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

