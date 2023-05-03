Addison Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

