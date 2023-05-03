Addison Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

