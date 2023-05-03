Addison Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,443,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

