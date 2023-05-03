Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

