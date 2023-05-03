Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 83,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

