Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,915.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $288.05 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.