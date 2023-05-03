Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

