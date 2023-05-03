Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

