Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

