Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.91. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

