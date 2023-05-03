Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 28,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 27,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Featured Articles

