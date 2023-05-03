ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Brett D. Fulk Acquires 769 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) EVP Brett D. Fulk bought 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 769 shares in the company, valued at $22,454.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 33.13%.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ACNB by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.