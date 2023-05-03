Accredited Investors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 371,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

