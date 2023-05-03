Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $244,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $317.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average of $315.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

